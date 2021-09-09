Andrew Garfield recently opened up on his involvement with 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as there are rumours online about him and Tobey Maguire uniting with Tom Holland in the upcoming 'Marvel' movie. With the return of Alfred Molina as Doctor Ock and Jamie Foxx as Electro, fans are expecting Garfield and Maguire to return as well.

"I understand why people are freaking out about the concept of that because I'm a fan as well. You cannot help but imagine scenes and moments of 'Oh, my God, how cool would it be if they did that'," Garfield told 'Variety', via 'ET Canada'.

Stating that he understood the thrill, Garfield noted that something like that would be great if it happens, but it has not been decided on yet.

"But it is important for me to say on the record that this is not something I'm aware to be involved in," Garfield added.

Opening up on fans' expectations for the movie, Garfield said that he would not be able to say anything which would convince others about him not knowing about the upcoming movie.

"No matter what I say, it is either going to be disappointing for people or it is going to be exciting," he quipped.

Reflecting on his time being the Spider-Man, the actor said that meeting Emma Stone, Sally Field and working with them was a 'beautiful experience.' Recalling his time with Amy Pascal, who was the producer of the 'Amazing Spider-Man', Andrew said they loved each other on a deep level.