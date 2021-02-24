'There should be more concentration on stories'

Ever since the year 2021 arrived, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has been a whole lot busy signing up a lot of projects. Currently, he is shooting for 'Mission Majnu' in Lucknow. He will be also seen in films like 'Thank God' with Ajay Devgn, Shershaah alongside rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani and 'Aankhen 2'.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up about working in various genres, going back to the sets amid the Coronavirus scare and more.

Speaking on getting enough opportunities to prove his talent, Sidharth said, "Whether the makers have tapped into my talent or not is subject to film-to-film and the audience."

"There should be more concentration on the stories first and then definitely the execution, because if either of them falters, then the projects do not work. Thus, I'm excited to work on both 'Thank God' and 'Mission Majnu' because of their genres and the filmmakers that have come on board," added the 'Student of the Year' star.

Malhotra further said, "Inder Kumar ji (director) has done an immense amount of light-hearted films and he too is doing a new avatar with 'Thank God' with me, Ajay, and Rakul."

The 36-year-old stated that 'Mission Majnu' is a great, inspiring story of India's history and it is being helmed by a very experienced ad filmmaker.

"Luckily touchwood I have not been directly affected by COVID-19, but I'm kind of beyond apprehensions," said Sidharth.