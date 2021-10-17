After wowing fans by being on the cover of 'Vogue' and 'British Vogue' in the same month, Adele finally teased new music on 'Instagram Live' and finally released her single 'Easy on Me' this past week. Naturally, fans all over the world went gaga over her new track which was inspired by 'divorce babe, divorce' in the words of the songstress herself.

The 33-year-old singer recently opened about the new track on Radio 1's Greg James and revealed how it came to be. While chatting, Adele spoke about her forthcoming record '30', revealing that she was planning to drop it in 2020 until the pandemic happened, as well as her recent social media moves.

"I had no idea how to do it!" she said of her headline-making first 'Instagram Live'.

She added, "I had a cold sore. I was just wearing a tee-shirt."

Then the British singer finally opened up about 'Easy on Me' and said, "It is very me. It was the first song I wrote for the album at the beginning of 2019. I was quite shocked that I got it out straight away. I had not been back in the studio for four or five years before that. I was making decisions in

my life that have been well-documented. There is something hopeful about it, as well as sad. I bawled my eyes out while I was writing and recording it."

The singer also revealed what she got up to during COVID-induced lockdown in the last two years.