The singing reality show, 'Indian Idol 12' had been embroiled in controversy ever since its 'Kishore Kumar special episode' aired on television. The viewers criticised the judges and the contestants for not doing justice to Kishore Kumar's songs. Later, Kumar's son Amit Kumar, who was the special judge on the episode, said he was asked to praise the contestants and he wanted to stop the episode as he did not enjoy the performances. After his statement, Aditya Narayan, who hosts 'Indian Idol 12' and lyricist Manoj Muntashir came out in support of the show.

Singer Sonu Nigam recently weighed in on the 'Indian Idol' controversy and he was not happy with people taking a dig at Amit Kumar, who is a senior member of the music industry.

Nigam, who judged previous seasons of 'Indian Idol', released a video on 'Instagram' where he requested the makers of the show to end this controversy and stop taking undue advantage of Amit Kumar's silence.

"Nobody can do justice to Kishore Kumar songs. His son, Amit Kumar, is a great man and he has seen this industry much more than us. He is a very quiet and dignified person. He is not saying anything and you are taking undue advantage of this. I want to tell the 'Indian Idol' team to end this controversy. There is no fault of Amit ji and 'Indian Idol' as well," Sonu said while explaining that it is not wrong on the part of the creators of the show to ask Amit Kumar to encourage contestants by saying good things.

Sonu also gave his two cents to Manoj Munstashir and Aditya Narayan who have defended the show against Amit Kumar's comments. The singer said that one must deal with the criticism of a senior in a healthy manner instead of taking offence.

He said, "I want to even tell Manoj Muntashir and Aditya to not say anything about Amit Kumar. He is a senior and we should maintain that respect for a senior. If a senior criticises you, you do not take offence, you think about where you went wrong and you improve yourself."

The singer concluded by saying that the makers of the show and those associated with it should not get into this since it all started with people criticising the show on social media and 'social media is ruthless'. "Leave Amit Kumar ji alone," added Sonu Nigam.