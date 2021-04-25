There is always an audience for films: Amit

Amit Sadh believes that there is always an audience for a film and that a film is a culmination of teamwork and a good concept.

"Someone very important in my life taught me there is nothing like a flop. People will continue watching the film at some point in time. A film is a collective creative expression of the people involved right from spot boy, technician, art directors, stylists, designers, actors, producers, directors, assistants and more. So with strong content, a film will need strong backing from all these people. If people resonate with the work, then good, else we have another time to come back with something worthwhile," he said.

As far as he is concerned, Amit never felt that he is a celebrity and has always focused on his work.

"I do not bucket work based on what platform the work is getting released on. I am still working and learning so many things on the go, so I do not associate myself with the celebrity tag. I associate myself with the tag of an actor in Indian cinema," he added.

Amit Sadh has been seen in films such as 'Kai Po Che', 'Guddu Rangeela' as well as OTT projects such as 'Breathe' and '7 Kadam'.