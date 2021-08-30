Mumbai: Actor-martial artist Shannon Lee said she wrote a book on her father Bruce Lee intending to share the untold stories and philosophies of the screen icon and martial arts legend with the world.

Shannon said the idea to pen 'Be Water, My Friend: The True Teachings of Bruce Lee' stemmed from a podcast on her father, that was started by the 'Bruce Lee Foundation', which she has been running for more than 20 years.

Shannon said the podcast - which clocked nearly 130 episodes and is still ongoing - focused on her father's philosophy of life.

"During that process, I got so engaged with his words and philosophy because they have done so much for me, I wanted to share that. Through the podcast, I started talking to a literary agent and then they asked me if I would like to write a book," she said.

She added, "I was excited and nervous. But I felt the timing was perfect, I had been spending so much time with his philosophy and working on myself, so I said yes. It took a year to write the book. It was a beautiful journey. I was able to reflect on myself and my father."

The book, which was published last year, is not about asking people to be like Bruce Lee but finding the quality to grow as human beings.

"There is a bit of Bruce Lee in all of us. This book is not about trying to be Bruce Lee. He already did that. But it is about trying to find that quality in ourselves, wanting to grow and be the best versions of ourselves that we can be," she shared.

Lee stated, "I enjoyed the process of writing the book. As challenging as it was, it gave me confidence as a writer and made me want to write more and made me want to express myself more."

Shannon, who lost her father when she was four years old, said she has discovered him mostly through his own words, apart from stories of his friends, students and mother, teacher-writer Linda Lee Cadwell.

Bruce Lee is known for martial arts action films like 'The Big Boss', 'Fist of Fury' and the blockbuster hit 'Enter the Dragon'.