'The Song of the Scorpions' to release in 2021

Mumbai: Late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan's last film 'The Song of Scorpions' will get released in cinema halls in early 2021. 'Panorama' and '70mm' will present the film, which is a 'Feather Light and KNM' production.

"We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we are happy to have canvassed his swansong," said Abhishek Pathak, the producer and director at 'Panorama Spotlight'.

The film is written and directed by Anup Singh, who had also directed Irrfan in the post-Partition drama 'Qissa'. The plot revolves around an independent young tribal woman (Iranian actor Golshifteh Farahani), who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal so as to find her voice.

The 'New York' star, who died in April at the age of 54, played the role of a camel trader in the movie.

Also starring veteran actor Waheeda Rehman, 'The Song of the Scorpions' had its world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival in Locarno, Switzerland.

Irrfan Khan's last big-screen release was Homi Adajania's 'Angrezi Medium' in March 2020.