The high tea experience returns to The Atrium

The much sought after High Tea experience at The Atrium- The Imperial New Delhi, re-opens in the post pandemic environment. The tranquil space for many conversations and hurried business meetings, returns with the luxurious high tea hours at a relaxed pace, in an unaltered style. The comeback will revive the mood for enchanting English afternoons, spent for work or leisure. The service is heightened with unmatched safety and hygiene protocols under the 'I care' program.



Tea is a super specialty subject with immense cultural significance that's why its feel, setting and the art of preparation, all add to its extraordinary journey. Hence, for a perfect cup of Tea at The Atrium, the eclectic menu has 18-20 types of hand-picked tea varieties along with a selection of coffee brews. The menu also features indulgent summer drinks for satiating afternoons. It also boasts herbal infusions like Jasmine, Chamomile, Green, Mint, Himalayan Lemongrass, Rose Tea, Hibiscus, Tulsi tea with the other all time favourites like Darjeeling, High Grown Nilgiri, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Kashmiri Kahwa, Assam Golden Tips & Masala tea. This classic three-tiered high tea has curated culinary delicacies- a selection of freshly prepared finger sandwiches, warm scones with clotted cream and preserves, signature favourites like homemade cakes and pastries. The carefully designed menu offers not only the finest of aromatic and amber brews but also promotes tea as a way of life, reviving the elegant tea culture at The Imperial.

The price for high tea per person is INR 1500 + taxes | Timing : 3 pm - 6 pm everyday