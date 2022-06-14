'The Handmaid's Tale' season 5 to air in September
Los Angeles: The fifth season of the award-winning series "The Handmaid's Tale" will start streaming on Hulu on September 14.
Series lead star Elisabeth Moss shared the announcement date in an Instagram post on Monday night, adding she has also directed two episodes of the upcoming installment.
"Guess who's back... 9.14.22 Season 5. First 2 episodes. Directed by yours truly. Cinematography @nicdaleydp #handmaidstale," Moss captioned two stills from the show featuring her character June and Yvonne Strahovski's Serena Waterford.
Bradley Whitford stars as Commander Joseph Lawrence, Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia, O. T. Fagbenle as Luke, Samira Wiley as Moira Strand, and Jordana Blake as Hannah Bankole also reprise their roles.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the official synopsis for the new season reads: "June faces consequences for killing Commander Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose."
"The widowed Serena attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead's influence creeps into Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as he tries to reform Gilead and rise in power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to save and reunite with Hannah," it reads.
Alexis Bledel, who played Emily on the critically acclaimed drama since its first season premiered, exited the series last month.
"The Handmaid's Tale" will return on September 14 with two episodes. New episodes will stream Wednesdays on Hulu.
Created by Bruce Miller, the series is based on Margaret Atwood's iconic dystopian novel of the same name.
