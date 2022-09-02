'The comic is another addition to the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

As his character Rooh Baba from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is now being adapted into a comic titled 'Rooh Baba ki Bhool Bhulaiyaa', Kartik Aaryan said that it is another addition to the success of the film, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box-office.

"I'm very excited about this because this is the first time that I'll have my own comic book character, which is based on my most recent and loved the film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. This comic is another addition to the success of the film and I'm really looking forward to it," said the actor.

'T-Series' and 'Diamond Comics' are coming together for the comic based on Kartik's character, Rooh Baba.

On this exclusive partnership, Bhushan Kumar, Managing Director and Chairman, 'T-Series' said, "This special collaboration with 'Diamond Comics' is another way of adding on to this celebration. For every film, the promotional and marketing phase is very important and is something that impacts the accomplishment of the film and that is what we had in mind for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'."

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a comedy horror film directed by Anees Bazmee. It also stars Tabu and Kiara Advani. It tells the tale of Ruhaan Randhawa, who has to pretend to be a fraud psychic to deal with the return of Manjulika, a malevolent spirit hell-bent on revenge against the Thakur family.

Anshul Verma of 'Diamond Comics' added, " 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a film that is loved by everyone who has watched it, especially the younger audience. This comic is inspired and based on Rooh Baba, a character that received admiration from across the globe."