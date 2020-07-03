The choreographer who weaved magic

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan took her last breath in Mumbai on July 3 due to cardiac arrest. She was 71.



"On June 20, she started complaining of breathlessness. Being breathless during such times indicated that maybe she has contracted COVID. So we took her to the hospital and got her checked. The test came out to be negative but her breathlessness got worse day by day. They asked us to put her on oxygen for a day or two. But then, two to three days ago, she suddenly had a huge spike in her diabetes, which went up to 600-650 on the scale. Last night, we were called when she was sleeping and at 1.52 am, she had a cardiac arrest. We tried reviving her till 2 o'clock but she didn't respond," informed Saroj Khan's daughter Sukaina Khan.

The last rites were performed at Malad burial ground in the presence of her family members and near and dear friends from the industry.

Born as Nirmala Nagpal in 1948, Saroj began her career by playing the young Shyama onscreen in Nazarana. She soon became a background dancer under the mentorship of dance director B. Sohanlal.

After assisting him for a few years, Saroj's first break as an independent choreographer came only in 1974 with 'Geeta Mera Naam'. However, she waited for the next 13 years before her first breakthrough song 'Mr India's 'Hawa Hawai'. It was a success as Sridevi danced her heart out; matching her comic expressions with Saroj's polka and jive dance steps and Laxmikant Pyarelal's foot-tapping music.

Saroj's best works are arguably with late Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit even as she collaborated with practically all the biggest stars in her long career. With Sridevi, she worked in films like 'Nagina' (1986) and 'Chandni' (1989). Fans of the choreographers also recall songs like 'Main Teri Dushman, Dushman Tu Mera' from film 'Nagina', in which she worked wonders with folk traditions and blended them with classical methods.

Khan won three National Awards in her lifetime. In 2003, she received the honour for the song 'Dola re Dola' from 'Devdas', picturised on Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan. In 2006, she was a recipient of the award for all the songs she choreographed in the Tamil film, 'Sringaram'. In 2008, she won the award for 'Yeh Ishq Haaye' filmed on Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Saroj deserves credit for giving the' idea of sensuality' a place in Bollywood. After 'Mr India', she again directed Sridevi in Yash Chopra's 'Chandni'. Those alluring chiffon sari-clad Sridevi images from Switzerland as she sings to her love would never have materialised, had it not been for Saroj's magical touch.

Steps of Saroj's legacy climbed upwards only after she came in association with Madhuri Dixit. Through the '90s, Madhuri dominated the Indian film screen, as all her films had songs with dance numbers, with a majority of them choreographed by Saroj.

This was followed by a long term partnership with Madhuri in songs like 'Ek do teen' ('Tezaab'), 'Tamma Tamma Loge' ('Thanedaar', 1990), 'Dhak dhak Karne Laga' ('Beta', 1992) among many others. These numbers are still hugely popular give fans an idea of their collective clout. The two collaborated again for 'Gulab Gang' and later 'Kalank', which turned out to be Khan's last film.

After dominating the scene through the '90s, Saroj's fortunes suddenly took a rude jolt with the emergence of young dance artists like Farah Khan and Shiamak Davar. With films like 'Dil Toh Paagal Hai' and 'Joh Jeeta Wahi Sikandar', Saroj's demand began to ebb. Even a famed production house like 'Rajshri Productions' did not opt for Saroj in 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.

Undoubtedly, the Hindi film industry has lost one of its most beloved and respected dance exponents.

Celebs mourn the loss

Shah Rukh Khan– My first genuine teacher in the film industry was Saroj Khan. She taught me for hours how to do the 'dip' for film dancing. One of the most caring, loving and inspiring personas I have ever met. I will miss you Saroj ji. May Allah bless her soul! Thank u for looking after me.

Shreya Ghoshal – "Rest in peace Saroj Khan ji, the one who gave audience dance numbers like 'Dola re Dola', 'Yeh Ishq haye', 'Tabaah ho Gaye' and innumerable iconic hits. Every time I got to know you, you would be choreographing the song in which I stepped

up an extra notch. You brought nuances, expressions and

grace on-screen with your heroines. It is truly the end of an era.

Shilpa Shetty- A LEGEND has left us. Can't forget the moment I first met you when you came to choreograph 'Kitaabe' (Baazigar) and I burst out crying (I was a huge fan of your work) I couldn't believe you were actually standing in front of me. Then came 'Churake Dil', which was a milestone in my career... and many more. You set the benchmark so high, taught me 'how' to express... a technician par excellence... No one shot women like you, you were the best! Will miss you. Churake Dil Mera #Saroj ji chali May you rest in peace, Masterji. Strength and love to the family to cope with this irreparable loss

Hema Malini - Ace choreographer & unique personality Saroj Khan is no more. A personal loss to all artistes who have worked with her & to the entire film industry. I have myself danced to her vibrant choreography in many films like Mrig Trishna which is an all time favourite with me.

Kajol- RIP to the most talented coolest choreographer ever! She taught me sooooo much that I always used everywhere in so many other ways. When she danced it was like watching a whole book! Everything that she wanted to say was there so clearly on her face and in her body language.