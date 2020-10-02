'The actor is hijacking #MeToo movement'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who appeared for questioning in the sexual assault case filed against him by a female actor, denied all accusations.

"Anurag Kashyap has denied all wrongdoing in the matter and has provided his statement to the police," wrote his lawyer Priyanka Khimani in a statement.

Calling the complaint an 'outright lie', the statement continued, "Mr Kashyap has provided documentary proof of the fact that throughout August 2013, he was away in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of one of his films. Mr Kashyap has categorically denied that any such alleged incident ever took place and has also denied all allegations levelled against him."

The statement further mentioned that the allegations were made with the purpose of vilifying the filmmaker. The 'sudden, belated allegations' were levelled against the filmmaker for the purpose of vilifying him.

She added, "Anurag Kashyap is apprehensive that the falsity of the actor's allegations in the FIR has been established, so she will alter her version of events in the investigative process as well."

The filmmaker, who sought for severe action against the complainant, said, "She is misusing the criminal justice system and hijacking the #MeToo movement for her ulterior motives."

Actor Payal Ghosh, who had filed an FIR against the filmmaker, accusing him of sexual misconduct had said that she is the one being grilled while the 'guilty is chilling at his home'.

She had filed a rape complaint accusing Kashyap of forcing himself on her in 2013. According to the actor, he had named three other actors as being 'just a call away'.

Anurag called the actor's claim as an attempt to 'silence' him for his outspoken views. He also called the rape allegations 'baseless'.