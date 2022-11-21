Taylor Swift reigns over American Music Awards 2022

Singer Taylor Swift won maximum honours at the American Music Awards 2022, taking home six awards, including 'Artist of the Year'.

"In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the entire decade preceding that," she said during her acceptance speech. "I really feel that's down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music that I would make - you encouraged me," reported 'Deadline'.

Swift said that the more music she put out, the happier she felt and thanked the fans for her happiness as they were the motivators.

The 'New Artist of the Year' was won by Dove Cameron. Elton John and Dua Lipa, 'Cold Heart - PNAU Remix' was honoured with the 'Collaboration of the Year' award.

'Favourite Touring Artiste' award was taken home by 'Coldplay'. Harry Styles was named the 'Favourite Male Pop Artist', while Swift won in the female category. The 'Favourite Pop Duo/Group' was won by the K-pop super band BTS. 'Favourite Pop Song' was Harry Styles's 'As It Was'.

Kendrick Lamar took home the 'Favourite Hip-Hop Artiste' and in the female category, rapper Nicki Minaj lifted the trophy.

Film 'Elvis', which was competing alongside 'Encanto', 'Sing 2', 'Stranger Things: Soundtrack' from the 'Netflix' series, season four and 'Top Gun: Maverick', won the 'Favourite Soundtrack'.

Other winners of the night included Beyonce, who took 'Favourite R&B Artist' and Bad Bunny, who managed to take two, including 'Favourite Make Latin Artist'. Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen, Tems, Wizkid and Kendrick Lamar each took two awards.