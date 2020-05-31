Taylor Swift bashes Trump on Twitter

Los Angeles: Pop diva Taylor Swift slammed President Donald Trump on 'Twitter', and her post became the singer's most-liked tweet ever.

Swift tweeted to criticise Trump heavily for tweeting that protesters in Minnesota should be shot. The singer's tweet, posted on May 29, recently became her most-liked tweet ever, hitting more than one million likes in less than five hours, reported 'billboard.com'.

"After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? 'When the looting starts the shooting starts?' We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," she wrote.

Trump's original tweet said: "These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I won't let that happen. Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!"

'Twitter' placed a public interest notice on the post, which said the tweet 'violated the 'Twitter's rules about glorifying violence. However, 'Twitter' has determined that it may be in the public's interest for the tweet to remain accessible."

Trump's message was in reaction to the protests that erupted across the US on May 28 following the death of a 46-year-old African-American man named George Floyd on May 25 allegedly due to police brutality.