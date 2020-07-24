Taylor drops new album

Los Angeles: Pop star Taylor Swift unveiled her eighth studio album, 'Folklore'.

"In isolation, my imagination has run wild and this album is the result. I have told these stories to the best of my ability with all the love, wonder and whimsy they deserve. Now it is up to you to pass them down. 'Folklore' LP is out now," said the 10-time 'Grammy' winner in a post on 'Twitter'.

The album contains 16 tracks and features collaborations with the likes of Aaron Dressner, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff.

The 30-year-old singer also unveiled the official music video for one of the tracks, 'Cardigan'. The emotionally raw song features themes of growing up, finding love, breaking up and finding each other again.

In the video, which Swift wrote and directed, the 'Me' hit-maker is shown finding a portal to other places through her piano. The song was shot while strictly following

the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

The other tracks in the LP includes titles 'Illicit affairs', 'Mad woman', 'Mirrorball', 'Peace', 'August' and bonus track 'The lakes'. There will also be eight deluxe CD editions and eight vinyl editions available for one week to honour the fact that 'Folklore' is Swift's eighth studio album.

The singer's previous albums were 'Taylor Swift' (2006), 'Fearless' (2008), 'Speak Now' (2010), 'Red' (2012), '1989' (2014), 'Reputation' (2017) and 'Lover' (2019).