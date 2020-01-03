Tarantino places Nolan's Dunkirk at 2nd

Los Angeles: Quentin Tarantino has heaped praises on Christopher Nolan's 2017 war drama Dunkirk which he says is number two in his list of best films of the last decade.

During a recent episode of The Ringer's 'Rewatchables' podcast, Tarantino said he is compiling a list of best movies made during 2010s and therefore is revisiting a number of films for that purpose.

Dunkirk, a triptych exploring three stories from the perspective of air, land and sea, is set around the Dunkirk evacuation of British troops during World War II.

Tarantino said the film was initially placed seventh but rose to second spot after he rewatched it a couple of times. He said the movie came across as a spectacle to him and delivered an absolute emotional experience.