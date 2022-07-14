Tanya Reynolds exits 'Sex Education' ahead for season four

Los Angeles: Actor Tanya Reynolds has revealed that she is not returning for the fourth season of Netflix's popular series "Sex Education".

Reynolds, who has played Lily since the launch of the British comedy in 2019, shared the news in an interview with Radio Times.

"It's just the natural progression of these shows - when you have such big ensemble casts and so many characters, I think you have to let a few older characters go to make way for newer ones, which is absolutely the right thing, the way it should happen," she said.

Reynolds exit comes days after Patricia Allison, who portrayed Lily's romantic interest, left the show. "Bridgerton" star Simone Ashley had announced her departure from the series earlier this year.

'Sex Education', written and created by Laurie Nunn, centres on Otis (Asa Butterfield), an insecure teenager and his mother, Jean (Gillian Anderson), a sex therapist.

The cast also includes Ncuti Gatwa as Erik, Emma Mackey as Maeve, Connor Swindells as Adam, Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee and Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson.