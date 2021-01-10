'Tandav brought out the softer side of me'

Mumbai: Sandhya Mridul, who will be seen in the upcoming 'Amazon Prime Video' series 'Tandav' said that her character in the show gave her the opportunity to tap into the emotional and sensitive side of her personality.

Created and directed by filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, the political drama is set in Delhi and aims to take the audience inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power and uncover the manipulations, charades and the dark secrets of people

who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power.

The show features actors Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and many others.

Mridul, who will portray the role of Professor Sandhya Nigam in the new web series, shared that she often tries to find the thread to connect with her role and in the case of 'Tandav', it was the sensitivity of Sandhya that spoke to her.

"Acting is never about performance. It

is about getting into a person's shoes. I do not know if I am crazy, but there are so many aspects to me as a human being. I can be so many different people in my life. So invariably I find some connection with the people I play," said the actor.