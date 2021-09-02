Taliban's return to power is a cause for concern: Shah

Bollywood veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has criticised a section of Indian Muslims for celebrating the Taliban's rise to power in Afghanistan and said that it is a cause for concern.

The Taliban ousted the government in Afghanistan and took over the control of the country after capturing Kabul in August.

Shah, in a video that went viral on 'Twitter', said that every Indian Muslim must introspect if they want 'reform and modernity' in the religion or live with dated 'barbarian' values.

"Even as the Taliban's return to power in Afghanistan is a cause for concern for the whole world, the celebration of the barbarians in some sections of the Indian Muslims is no less dangerous. Every Indian Muslim should ask themselves if they want reform and modernity in Islam or the barbarian values of the past few centuries," Shah said in the video.

The 71-year-old actor referenced Mirza Ghalib's poem and said his relationship with the almighty is informal (betakaluff).

"I do not need a political religion," he said.

Shah also said that Indian Islam has been different from the rest of the world.

"Indian Islam has always been different from the rest of the world. May God not bring a time when it changes so much that we do not even recognise it," he added in the end.