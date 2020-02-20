Tahira's style of filmmaking is endearing
Mumbai: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has described his wife-director Tahira Kashyap's style of filmmaking as "intimate, endearing and extremely engaging".
Tahira's short movie Pinni will be releasing along with Ayushmann's film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan on Friday. The Bala actor called it a "double delight for the Khurranas".
"It is a double delight for the Khurranas' this Friday as both Tahira's short film Pinni and my Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan are releasing. I've watched Pinni, it is based on two of the most important women in my life - my mother and my wife," Ayushmann said.
He added: "Tahira's style of filmmaking is intimate, endearing and extremely engaging and I wish her all the best. The Khurrana's are spoilt for choice this weekend as between Tahira and my film, there are double celebrations at our house."
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan also features Jitendra, Neena
Gupta and Gajraj Rao. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film is a gay
rom-com.
