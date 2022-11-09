Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to star in comedy 'The Crew'

Mumbai: Actors Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon are set to headline upcoming comedy movie "The Crew", the makers announced on Tuesday.

The film will be produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after 2018 hit of "Veere Di Wedding".

"The Crew", which marks Tabu, Kareena and Kriti's maiden collaboration, is set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry.

To be directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the story focuses on three women who work and hustle to make it in life. But their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

"After the success of 'Veere Di Wedding', 'Balaji Motion Pictures' is happy to collaborate on another film with the amazing Rhea Kapoor. Tabu, Kriti and Kareena are a perfect ensemble for 'The Crew' and the film is super entertaining yet funny at the same time. I can't wait to bring this story to the big screen," Ektaa R Kapoor said in a statement.

Rhea Kapoor said having Kareena, Tabu and Kriti on board is a dream come true.

''Bringing these three gorgeous, talented movie stars at the top of their game for my next picture is a dream come true. I am excited, determined and nervous and can't wait for the shoot to begin. Plus, this is the second time I am collaborating with Ektaa after 'Veere Di Wedding' and it means the world to me to have her support throughout," she said.

"The Crew" will be co-produced by 'Balaji Motion Pictures Limited' and 'Anil Kapoor Productions'. It is all set to go on floors in February 2023.