Tabu changed a lot after working with Irrfan Khan

Tabu, who delivered two of her career-defining performances in 'Maqbool' and 'The Namesake' opposite late actor Irrfan Khan, believes she 'changed a lot' after working with him. She said it was Irrfan who taught her to be true to her characters and herself.

In a new interview, Tabu said that what she shared with Irrfan on-screen, she can't share with anyone else.

"I can't even start to say what he meant to me, but I can say what I shared with Irrfan on-screen, I don't know if I can and if I have shared that with anybody and that's for everyone to see," she said.

Talking about the late actor, Tabu told a leading entertainment news portal, "He affected me a lot and I changed a lot after working with him. It's like those people who come into your life and redefine it and make you see things differently. I learnt to be completely true to my characters and myself and bring that to my work."

The actor, who is currently basking in the success of Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', also talked about Ajay Devgn with whom she wrapped the shooting of his directorial 'Bholaa'. The film marks their ninth project together.

Tabu said Devgn is a 'completely different human being' when he takes the director's chair. From a fun, easy-going person, he transforms into a 'super serious' man when he enters a film set as a director.

"Devgn enters a completely different zone when he is directing. Nothing exists around him. You can walk past him and he will be unaware and that is because he enjoys directing so much," she shared.

Recalling how Ajay switched from being a fun co-actor on the sets of 'Drishyam 2' to a serious person who 'never smiles' on the set of 'Bholaa', Tabu said, "He was all over the place, making jokes and taking everything easy on the set of 'Drishyam 2'. The next day, I walk onto the 'Bholaa' set and there is an Ajay Devgn who is like one stone. No smile. No laughter. Nothing. He is super serious. Sometimes I was like, 'Is he the same person who was acting with me the other day?'"