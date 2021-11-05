Taapsee shares poster of 'Mishan Impossible'

On Diwali, Taapsee Pannu took to 'Instagram' and shared a poster of her new film 'Mishan Impossible'. In the post, she mentioned that the film will be released in Telugu. The Swaroop RSJ directorial will be bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy and Anvesh Reddy.

Sharing the poster, Taapsee wrote, "Seizing the auspicious day to put forth a small association for a film with a big heart. 'Mishan Impossible', yours truly on screens in Telugu soon. Happy Diwali!"

Talking about 'Mishan Impossible', Taapsee Pannu had earlier said, "I am always on the lookout for stories that I would want to see as a viewer. 'Mishan Impossible' is one such film and has an impressive storyline. I want to reaffirm the trust the audience has in me by choosing quality films."

The film's crew includes cinematographer Deepak Yeragara, music composer Mark K Robin, art director Nagendra and editor Ravi Teja Girijala.

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu has 'Looop Lapeta', 'Jana Gana Mana', 'Dobaaraa', 'Alien', 'Shabaash Mithu' and 'Blurr' in the pipeline.