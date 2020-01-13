Taapsee: Glad I made an impact
Mumbai: Actor Taapsee Pannu, who recently won awards for her films Game Over and Sandh Ki Aankh, says she is glad she could make an impact on the minds of the audiences with her projects.
She recently won best actor award for Game Over (in Tamil) .
Along with Bollywood, Taapsee makes it a point to do at least one movie down South.
"It's heartening to see audiences and jury across languages believing that I am worthy of this honour," Taapsee said.
"I have always maintained that awards are very subjective and it's not really an ultimate mark of how good one is. But the reason I feel like celebrating this is that I have finally achieved a feat in the same year and that I could make an impact in both Hindi as well as in southern states," she added.
