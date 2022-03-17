Sydney Sweeney joins Dakota Johnson-fronted 'Madame Web'

Los Angeles: "Euphoria" breakout Sydney Sweeney is set to star alongside Dakota Johnson in the upcoming superhero film "Madame Web".

The project comes from Sony Pictures that is plotting multiple projects in its efforts to expand its Spider-Man universe, billed as Sony Universe of Marvel Characters.

Sources told Deadline Sweeney has boarded the movie, directed by S J Clarkson, but it is unknown who the actor will be playing in the film.

Madame Web (to be played by Johnson) is a clairvoyant mutant who excels in predicting the future specifically of Spider-themed superheroes, having mentored not only Peter Parker's web-slinger, but also multiple generations of heroes calling themselves Spider-Woman.

The character was introduced in 1980's "The Amazing Spider-Man No. 210" comics.

Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless have penned the script, with Kerem Sanga also credited for a previous draft.

As part of its Spider-Man universe, Sony minted over USD 500 million with "Venom: Let There Be Carnage", following it up with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" that emerged the biggest Hollywood film of 2021 collecting USD 1.85 billion in worldwide sales.

Sweeney also had a scene-stealing role on "The White Lotus", another hit HBO series. On the film front, she is currently shooting for Tony Tost's "National Anthem".