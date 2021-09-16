Survey operations continue at Sonu's home

For the second consecutive day, the Income Tax Department continued its 'survey' operations at the home of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, official sources said here on September 16.

A team of IT sleuths swooped on the 48-year-old's Juhu home to carry out search operations to detect certain alleged financial irregularities.

The IT department is examining bank statements, books of accounts, documents and details of financial or other business transactions during the 'survey', for suspected tax evasion, though no details are being shared officially.

In the operations of September15, the IT had searched around half-a-dozen premises linked to the Bollywood actor, including offices and other properties in Mumbai and certain locations in Lucknow.

Sonu Sood shot into limelight in 2020 for arranging free flights or luxury buses for stranded migrants during the lockdown due to Coronavirus pandemic and sent them to different parts of India.