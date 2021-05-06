Sunil Pal booked for defaming doctors

Mumbai: Police recently registered an FIR against stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal for allegedly making defamatory remarks against doctors engaged in COVID-19 management and treatment of patients.

"The FIR against Pal was lodged by the Andheri police on May 4 based on a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, head of the 'Association of Medical Consultants'," revealed an official.

According to the complaint, Pal made the alleged derogatory comments against doctors during a show on an entertainment channel.

In her statement to the police, Dr Bhatnagar said that in April, she came across a video on social media, in which Pal could be seen making derogatory remarks against doctors. She also accused him of making derogatory comments against frontline health workers.

In the video, the comedian could be heard saying, "Doctors are a form of God, but 90 percent of the doctors have taken an evil form and are fraud. Poor people are being scared in the name of COVID-19 all day as they are humiliated and harassed by saying there are no beds, no plasma, no medicine, no this and no that."

"The police booked Pal under IPC sections 505-II (statement conducting mischief) and 500 (punishment for defamation) and further investigation was underway," the official added.