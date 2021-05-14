Subodh Chopra dies post COVID-19 complications

Subodh Chopra, the dialogue writer of films like the Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat-starrer 'Murder' and the Irrfan Khan-led 'Rog' breathed his last at 11:30 am on May 14. He was 49.

Subodh's younger brother Shanky revealed that the dialogue writer had recovered from COVID-19.

"Subodh had tested negative the previous week on May 8, but his condition took a turn for the worse on May 10. His oxygen levels suddenly dropped and I made arrangements for a cylinder at home. He was feeling very exhausted and his blood pressure had risen as well. On the morning of May 14, his condition deteriorated further and I admitted him to the 'Lifeline Hospital' in Malad. However, he passed away after a cardiac arrest. These were all complications that came after he got COVID-19 free," said Shanky.

Shanky further revealed that Subodh was extremely keen to direct a Hindi film.

"He had directed a Malayalam film 'Vasudha' and he was extremely talented," the brother mentioned.

The brothers were close and lived together.