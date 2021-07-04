'Star Wars: Vision' to premiere on 'Disney Plus'

Los Angeles: Streaming platform 'Disney Plus' and 'Lucasfilm' recently shared the first look at its new anime anthology series 'Star Wars: Visions', which is set to premiere on the service on September 22.

The digital platform also announced the seven Japanese anime studios that are behind the nine short films in the series – 'Kamikaze Douga', 'Geno Studio' (Twin Engine), 'Studio Colorido' (Twin Engine), 'Trigger', 'Kinema Citrus', 'Science Saru' and 'Production IG'.

According to 'Variety', each anime studio will use their signature animation and storytelling styles to deliver their visions of the George Lucas' 'Star Wars' universe.

"From the beginning, stories told in the 'Star Wars' galaxy have counted Japanese mythology along with the films of Akira Kurosawa as their many influences. These new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio," 'Disney Plus' stated in a press release.

Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh and Josh Rimes of 'Lucasfilm' are executive producing the show along with Qubic Pictures' Justin Leach. Kanako Shirasaki is producing.