SSR's relatives killed in a road accident in Lakhisarai

At least six people were killed and four injured in a road accident in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on November 16. Five of the six deceased were the relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, sources said.

According to sources, the accident took place on Sikandra-Sheikhpura National Highway-333 near Pipra village under Halsi Police Station on the morning of November 16. The victims were returning to Jamui from Patna where they went to attend the last rites of a relative.

Suddenly, their vehicle collided with a truck loaded with empty LPG cylinders. Six people, including the driver, died on the spot while the four injured were rushed to Jamui's Sadar hospital in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Laljit Singh, his two sons Amit Shekhar alias Nemani Singh and Ram Chandra Singh, daughter Baby Devi, niece Anita Devi and the driver Preetam Kumar.

Laljit Singh was the brother-in-law of Om Prakash Singh, a senior Haryana Police officer. OP Singh is the brother-in-law of Sushant Singh Rajput.

The victims were returning to Jamui after attending the funeral

of Geeta Devi, the sister of OP

Singh.