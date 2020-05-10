SRK announces competition for budding filmmakers to make scary indoor movie
Mumbai: In an innovative way to promote his upcoming production venture, web-series Betaal , superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Saturday announced a contest for budding filmmakers to shoot a scary movie indoors, keeping in mind the nationwide lockdown.
After Emraan Hashmi-starrer Bard of Blood that released on Netflix in 2019, Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment's second OTT outing is Betaal .
The zombie-horror series starring Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra and Suchitra Pillai in the lead, will start streaming on Netflix on May 24.
Since we've all got a bit of time on our hands in quarantine, thought I can get us all to work a bit... in a fun, creative and... spooky way! #SpookSRK, Shah Rukh wrote on Twitter.
Since we all have a bit of time on our hands and have binged a lot of shows and films, how about we channel the inner filmmaking ghost in us to make scary indoor film with an element of horror to it, he said.
The superstar laid down a few rules to be followed while accepting this challenge, which include - choose any camera available, a prop that can be used spookily but has to be readily available at home and it can be a solo project or you can choose multiple people provided you follow the social distancing guidelines.
The last day to send in the entries is May 18 and it will be judged by Viineet, Aahana, director Patrick Graham and producer Gaurav Verma.
The three winners will get to be on a video call with Shah Rukh and the Betaal team.
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Railways to resume services from May 1210 May 2020 7:15 PM GMT
75% cases asymptomatic or showing mild symptoms: Kejriwal10 May 2020 7:04 PM GMT
Bengal raises alarm on financial crisis10 May 2020 7:02 PM GMT
With 153 fresh COVID-19 cases, total tally rises to 1,93910 May 2020 7:01 PM GMT
5 states become corona free; 15 states show less active10 May 2020 6:55 PM GMT