'Spider-Man 3 the most ambitious superhero movie'

Hollywood actor Tom Holland said that his untitled third 'Spider-Man' film in the 'Marvel Cinematic Universe' (MCU) film will be the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made.

While talking to 'Variety', he said, "I can say that it is the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script and see what they are trying to do and they are succeeding. It is really impressive. I have never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it."

"And I'm just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it. We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break and then we are starting again. I'm just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it," he added.

Jamie Foxx's Electro from 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' and Alfred Molina's 'Doctor Octopus' are already confirmed to return. It is not confirmed yet, but both Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield are expected to return.

Benedict Cumberbatch will assume the role of mentor to Tom Holland's Peter Parker, replacing the deceased Tony Stark.

'Spider-Man 3' will release on December 17 this year.