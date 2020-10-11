Soumitra Chatterjee moved to intensive care

Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who is being treated for COVID-19 at a private hospital in Kolkata, is still in the high-risk zone, as per the statements of the doctors at the medical facility. The 85-year-old actor is 'quite restless and in a semi-conscious stage', although his oxygen saturation level has been 'brought to normal', according to a doctor.

"His sodium level has been corrected but his potassium level is low and is being corrected. Chatterjee is very drowsy, severely disoriented and restless. His oxygen saturation level has been brought to normal and he does not have a fever but he is still in the high-risk zone," said the doctor.

Doctors at the hospital are monitoring Chatterjee 24x7. The actor was shifted to the ITU after he experienced restlessness and was in an 'acute confusional stage' on October 9. He was admitted to the hospital on October 6 after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor's daughter Poulomi Basu had earlier said that his vital health parameters are normal.

"As per the doctors' team attending to my father, he is maintaining his vital parameters and is stable on this account. His blood pressure is normal and he is not requiring oxygen administration at the moment," Basu had said in a statement.

She added, "However, the Bengali actor is suffering from COVID-19 encephalopathy, as per the physicians' assessment and therefore disoriented and restless at this time. All due care is being taken."

"There has been no deterioration on account of his co-morbidities including a high PSA count, pneumonia tendencies and compromised lungs which is a good sign," Basu further said.