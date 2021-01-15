Sonu Sood makes his music video debut

Bollywood actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood has made his debut in the music video space with the single 'Pagal Nahi Hona' by singer Sunanda Sharma. The video is out, and it has Sonu playing an Army officer whose love is waiting for him to return to their town.

The song 'Pagal Nahi Hona' is a romantic track where the woman talks about feeling neglected but decides to wait for her man, even though he might never return.

Sonu Sood had earlier said in a statement, "This is my first music video. When I heard the concept, I was immediately sold. 'Pagal Nahi Hona' is dedicated to all Army men and their loved ones. The lyrics will touch your hearts, and Sunanda has sung it beautifully."

Singer Sunanda Sharma added, "Pagal Nahi Hona' is very close to my heart. It is sure to tug at everyone's heartstrings. It is always great jamming with creative minds, and I am happy to be collaborating with Jaani and Avvy on this track. Sonu sir who has become the nation's hero is the perfect fit for the song and we are elated to have him onboard." 'Pagal Nahi Hona' is composed by Avvy Sra with lyrics penned by Jaani.