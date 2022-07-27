Sonakshi to lead Kussh S Sinha's directorial debut 'Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness'
Mumbai: Actor Sonakshi Sinha is set to play the lead role in her brother Kussh S Sinha's feature directorial debut "Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness".
According to a press release issued by the makers, the film also stars veteran actor Paresh Rawal and Suhail Nayyar in pivotal roles.
The project is produced by Nicky Bhagnani, Vicky Bhagnani and Ankur Takrani of NVB Films; Kussh's Kratos Entertainment and Kinjal Ghone of Nikita Pai Films.
"Kussh and I wanted to collaborate for the right kind of project. Finally, we found something that we both liked and were excited about," Sonakshi said in a statement.
Kussh said he wanted to collaborate with his sister for a longtime and found a perfect script in "Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness".
"We both felt drawn to the subject and that's when we decided to take the plunge and work together. I am looking forward to working with talented artistes such as Paresh Rawal Ji, Sonakshi and Suhail Nayyar. It's also a fabulous opportunity for my team at Kratos Entertainment to collaborate with Nicky Bhagnani and Vicky Bhagnani. They've been our friends for years and this project is a natural extension of that relationship. It's a complete win-win for all of us," he said.
The makers are planning to release the movie sometime next year.
