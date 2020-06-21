Sonakshi deactivates 'Twitter' account

Mumbai: Actor Sonakshi Sinha said she deactivated her 'Twitter' account to stay away from negativity and protect her sanity.

The actor made the revelation in an 'Instagram' post.

"The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than 'Twitter' these days! Chalo, I'm off by deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," Sonakshi posted alongside a gif featuring actor-filmmaker Amy Poehler.

She also disabled the comments section of her 'Instagram' account.

Early this week, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also quit 'Twitter' and called it a breeding ground for hate and negativity.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who is currently being trolled for working primarily with star kids, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, unfollowed most of the industry people on 'Twitter'.