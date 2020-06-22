Sona Mohapatra slams Salman Khan

After Salman Khan's appealed to his fans 'to stand with Sushant's fans', Sona Mohapatra targeted him for failing to rein in his followers on social media in the past

Singer Sona Mohapatra termed Salman Khan 'the one and only poster boy of toxic masculinity' as she tweeted about the actor's request to his fans to 'stand with Sushant Singh Rajput's fans and family'.

Sushant's death reignited the debate on nepotism in the film industry with many claiming that outsiders are isolated and ignored by the 'Bollywood privilege club'.

"A 'large hearted' PR move from the one and only poster boy of toxic masculinity! Of course he felt no such need to tweet or apologise for the vile threats that his digital paid army sent out to intimidate and bully others in the past. Got his dad to speak every time he screwed up," Sona wrote on 'Twitter'.

Recently, Salman had written, "A request to all my fans to stand with Sushant's fans and not to go by the language and the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Please support and stand by his family and fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful."

Salman trended on 'Twitter' last week with Sushant's fans calling him and others such as Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar out. Salman's fans also responded on 'Twitter' leading to a battle of hashtags.

Sona had often called out Salman and his fans on social media. After she supported Priyanka Chopra for walking out of the actor's 'Bharat', she received death and rape threats online. She had later shared

an apology from a follower of the actor and wrote, "From 'I will kill you' to 'Sona mam' comes a journey of toxic intimidation to 'being intimidated' within 24 hours? I'm guessing he figured that India would find and thrash him soon enough."