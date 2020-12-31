Smriti Irani welcomes new year with positivity

2020 has been very cruel towards people ever since the COVID-19 pandemic caused mayhem across the globe. But Union Minister Smriti Irani, as always, chose to bring smiles and hopes on everyone's faces as she



took to her 'Instagram' handle to share a heartfelt post and also urged 2021 to 'be kind'.

"Here is to looking at you 2021 with hope. It has been a tough year for many amongst us. We have lost people we loved and saw humanity spring to the rescue of those despondent with masks on the faces of plentitude. However, some masks slipped just enough to show us the true nature of things and people. But we are a stubborn lot and hopeful yet again for a new year is set to dawn upon us. It will not be diffident and I say bring it on. But no, not this time, for 2020 was brutal. Will surely say that 2021, be kind, for in that kindness

we will breathe new ideas. We will hail new victories and squeals of laughter will erupt from our young ones who shall truly delight us all," wrote the minister. She also shared three hashtags along with her post- #hope, #heart and #happiness.

The 'Accidental Prime Minister' star Suzanne Bernert commented on Irani's post: "Let us hope for a better year ahead for all, wherever they are and in what circumstances and yes, stubborn humanity is! I wish you, your family and your 'Instagram' family a good and blessed start into 2021."