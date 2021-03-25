'Signing big films has helped me get the required attention'

Vaani Kapoor is thankful that her big films such as 'War' and her upcoming projects 'Bell-Bottom', 'Shamshera' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' are getting the eyeballs, but along with it comes scrutiny.

"When you do big films, you are bound to get more eyeballs but with it comes a lot of scrutinies. I have always been clear in my head that I want to be part of films that allow me to showcase my skills as an actor," said Vaani.

She added, "My next films – 'Bell Bottom', 'Shamshera' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' - are films that will hopefully, entertain all of India and I have given it my all."

In 'Bell Bottom', the Bollywood actor stars with Akshay Kumar. In 'Shamshera', she is opposite Ranbir Kapoor and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' will see her opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

"Signing big films has helped me to get the required attention in the brand endorsement space as you are currently seeing. I'm in a happy space and I want to do good work and also sign brands that resonate with my beliefs and values. I cannot wait to see what 2021 has to offer," she admitted.

While 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is set to release on July 9, 'Bell-Bottom' is all set to release on May 28. This Akshay Kumar-starrer is inspired by true events.