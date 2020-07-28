Shweta on why family has not demanded CBI probe

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 and ever since then, the Mumbai Police has been interrogating many people through the course of investigation. From his family members, cooks to friends and industry-mates, a lot of people have been questioned by the Mumbai Police. However, reports emerged that the late actor's family, who resides in Bihar, approached Patna Police as they are unhappy with the progress in investigation.

A source informed that his family is not very happy with the narrative that is being set around his death. They are not happy with reports that say that he was suffering from depression and have not ruled out the conspiracy angle. They are also not happy with the course of investigation. As per the same report, the source also claimed that his family had no knowledge of him suffering from depression or

any other psychological problem. It is unclear if the family had lodged a complaint or if

the police have registered a FIR yet. ushant's elder sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, revealed why the family has not yet demanded that the investigation into his death be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

A fan requested Shweta and her family to request for a CBI investigation into Sushant's death and said that the entire country will support them. She replied, "We were waiting for Mumbai police to finish the investigation and come up with their reports."