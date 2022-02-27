Shruti tests positive for COVID-19

On February 27, Bollywood actor Shruti Haasan said that she is 'on the mend' after testing positive for the novel Coronavirus.

The 36-year-old actor took to her 'Instagram' page to share her health update with fans and followers.

"Hi everyone! A quick not so fun update. Despite all safety measures I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm on the mend and cannot wait to be back very soon! Thank you and see you soon lovelies," she wrote in the note.

Shruti Haasan was last seen

in Amazon Prime Video's psychological thriller series, 'Best Seller'.

Her upcoming projects include 'Salaar' with Prabhas. The Prashant Neel directorial marks Shruti's Kannada film debut.

The actor will also share the screen with Nandamuri Balakrishna in director Gopichandh Malineni's film.