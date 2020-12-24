'Shooting in Hindi, Telugu was a very different experience'

Raazi' star Alia Bhatt shared her experience of working for the upcoming film 'RRR'. The 27-year-old actor, who is set to make her Telugu debut with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, had joined the team to shoot her first schedule in the first week of December in Hyderabad.

In the film, she will play a pivotal character named Sita and will star opposite Ram Charan. It will release in five languages.

"Shooting for this film was a very different experience for me because along with Hindi, I also had to shoot in Telugu, which is a language I do not know," said Bhatt.

The shoot of the film had resumed after almost eight months in October. The makers completed a 50-day major action sequence without a break, before starting the portions with Alia.

She admitted that she was very excited to shoot and also completing her first schedule was smooth.

"I literally lived with the lines for a year and a half. By the end of it, I was speaking my lines in my sleep. I was waking up and saying my lines for breakfast, lunch and dinner. I'm extremely excited and thrilled to be a part of this film. To be directed by Rajamouli sir and to work with these extremely talented and larger than life actors Junior NTR and Ram Charan Tej is a dream come true," added the Bollywood actor.

'RRR', which also stars Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran marks the maiden collaboration of Junior NTR and Ram Charan.