Shibani deletes posts calling for Rhea's release

VJ Shibani Dandekar and her sister Anusha deleted social media posts calling for the release of Rhea Chakraborty. The sisters recently faced a lot of backlash from the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput for their support to the 'Jalebi' star, who was arrested on drug-related charges.

Recently, Shibani had put out a post calling for the release of Rhea. She had written: "#ReleaseRhea #justiceforrhea." Both sisters, like many others in Bollywood, had shared the message against patriarchy, first seen on the T-shirt worn by Rhea on the day of her arrest. As per reports, along with the two sisters, Bollywood stylist Anisha Jain had also deleted her post.

Shibani has been passionate in her defense of Rhea. She had posted a note about how she has known the Bollywood actor for many years. The VJ had written: "I have known Rhea since she was 16 years old. Vibrant, strong and vivacious, she is such a bright spark and so full of life! I have witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as she and her family (some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma!"

"What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he took his own life she was crucified," Shibani continued.

She added, "I'm sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you and were not there for you when you needed them the most. I'm sorry that the best thing you did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life. I'm so sorry. I'm with you always."

Shibani was also involved in a social media back-and-forth

with actor Ankita Lokhande, who has been supporting Sushant's family.