'Shershaah', '83' lead nominations for 67th Filmfare Awards

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer "Shershaah" and Ranveer Singh's "83" are the top nominees at the 67th Filmfare Awards.

The two films have bagged 19 and 15 nominations, respectively, closely followed by Vicky Kaushal-starrer "Sardar Udham" and Taapsee Pannu-led "Rashmi Rocket" with 13 and 11 nods each, the organisers said Sunday in a press release.

"Shershaah", "83" and "Sardar Udham" will vie for the top honour of best film along with "Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi", the directorial debut of veteran actor Seema Pahwa.

In the best director category, the battle will be between Kabir Khan ("83"), Shoojit Sircar ("Sardar Udham"), Vishnuvardhan ("Shershaah"), Akarsh Khurana ("Rashmi Rocket") and Pahwa.

The best actor (male) category will see a contest among Malhotra, Singh, Kaushal and Dhanush, who received the nomination for Aanand L Rai's "Atrangi Re".

Pannu is nominated in the best actor (female) category along with Kangana Ranaut of "Thalaivii", Kiara Advani of "Shershaah", Kriti Sanon of "Mimi", Parineeti Chopra of "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" and Vidya Balan of "Sherni".

Pahwa scored a third nomination for the best story. She is nominated in the segment along with Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen and Tushar Paranjape for "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui"; Dibakar Banerjee and Varun Grover for "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar"; Kanika Dhillon for "Haseen Dillruba" and Nandha Periyasamy for "Rashmi Rocket".

Banerjee and Grover are also nominated for best screenplay award alongside Aashtha Tiku for "Sherni"; Aniruddha Guha for "Rashmi Rocket"; Khan, Sanjay Puransingh Chauhan and Vasan Bala for "83"; Sandeep Shrivastava for "Shershaah", and Shubendu Bhattacharya and Ritesh Shah for "Sardar Udham".

Pankaj Tripathi has scored two nominations in the best actor in a supporting role (Male) for his performances in "83" and "Mimi". He will go up against Abhishek Banerjee ("Rashmi Rocket"), Manav Kaul ("Saina"), Paran Bandhopadhyay ("Bob Biswas") and Raj Arjun ("Thalaivii").

The contenders for the best actor in a supporting role (female) are Kirti Kulhari ("The Girl on the Train"), Konkona Sen Sharma ("Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi"), Meghna Malik ("Saina"), Neena Gupta ("Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar") and Sai Tamhankar ("Mimi").

AR Rahman has bagged two nods for the best music album ("Mimi", "Atrangi Re"), in which Amaal Mallik ("Saina"), Amit Trivedi ("Haseen Dillruba"), Sachin-Jigar ("Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui") and "Shershaah" team of Tanishk Bagchi, B Praak, Jaani, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin and Vikram Montrose are also nominated.

For songs like "Lehra Do" from "83" and "Rait Zara Si" from "Atrangi Re", singer Arijit Singh has secured twin nominations in the best playback singer (male) category alongside B Praak ("Mann Bharryaa" from "Shershaah"), Devenderpal Singh ("Lakeeran" from "Haseen Dillruba") and Jubin Nautiyal ("Raataan Lambiyan" from "Shershaah").

In the best playback singer (female) segment, Aseer Kaur ("Lakeeran" and "Raataan Lambiyan" from "Shershaah") and Shreya Ghoshal ("Chaka Chak" from "Atrangi Re" and "Param Sundari" from "Mimi") are nominated along with Neha Kakkar for "Matlabi Yariyan" from "The Girl on the Train" and Priya Saraiya for "Kalle Kalle" from "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui".

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will host the 2022 ceremony of the Filmfare Awards along with Arjun Kapoor and Maniesh Paul. The event will be held on August 30 at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex here.

The awards night will witness performances by the likes of Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, and Disha Patani.

The show will air on Colors on September 9 and will be simulcast on Filmfare's Facebook page, globally.