'Sherni' to hit 'Amazon Prime' in June

Mumbai: Vidya Balan-starrer 'Sherni' is all set to get released on OTT streamer 'Amazon Prime Video' in June.

Directed by Amit Masurkar of 'Newton' fame, the upcoming film will feature 'Tumhari Sulu' star as an upright forest officer who strives for balance in a world of man-animal conflict while she also seeks her true calling in a hostile environment.

The 'Amazon' original movie is produced by 'T-Series' and 'Abundantia Entertainment'.

The trio is reuniting for the second time after their 2020 critically-acclaimed film 'Shakuntala Devi', starring Balan.

Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, 'Amazon Prime Video India' said that they are thrilled to collaborate with 'Abundantia Entertainment' and 'T-Series', who are powerhouses of fresh and engaging content.

"Following the success of 'Shakuntala Devi', we are excited to present 'Sherni', another Vidya Balan starrer to our customers in India and around the world. The film is an intriguing tale of triumph that will not only entertain audiences but offer them an experience of adventure in the comfort of their homes," Subramaniam said.

Vikram Malhotra, Producer and CEO, 'Abundantia Entertainment' also said that the film is one of the most special and important stories that his company had worked on.

"I'm also very excited for the fans of Vidya Balan to see her in the unique avatar of a forest officer," Malhotra said.

Bhushan Kumar, Producer, 'T-Series' mentioned that he was thrilled that the film will find a global audience on the streamer.

"As always, it has been an absolute pleasure to collaborate with Vikram and I look forward to creating more entertaining and exceptional content with 'Abundantia Entertainment'," Kumar stated.

The film boasts of an ensemble cast including Sharad Saxena, Mukul Chaddha, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala and Neeraj Kabi.