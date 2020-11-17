Shekhar Kapur starts rehearsals with Hollywood star Emma Thompson for his next

London: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur on Monday announced that he has begun prepping for his upcoming directorial featuring Academy Award winner Emma Thompson.



The film would mark Kapur's return to feature length directorial after his 2007 Cate Blanchett starrer drama "Elizabeth: The Golden Age".

Kapur said he is excited to start working on the film with the "Sense and Sensibility" star, without divulging further details.

"First rehearsals with the amazing actor Emma Thompson today. So looking forward to working with her in my next movie," the 74-year-old director tweeted.

According to Deadline, Kapur's directorial is a cross-cultural romantic-comedy titled "What's Love Got To Do With It?", and is set between London and South Asia.

The film also stars Lily James of "Baby Driver" fame and "Star Trek: Discovery" actor Shazad Latif. It is written and produced by Jemima Khan.

Kapur made his directorial debut in 1983 with the acclaimed Hindi feature film "Masoom" and went on to helm Hindi sci-fi blockbuster "Mr India" (1987) and 1994 drama "Bandit Queen".

The filmmaker made foray into Hollywood with the 1998 biographical drama Elizabeth , starring Blanchett. The film was nominated in seven categories at the 71st Academy Awards and won the best makeup Oscar.

The team returned with a sequel, The Golden Age in 2007 and the movie won best costume design Oscar.



