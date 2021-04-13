Sharlto joins the cast of 'Russian Doll' S2

LOS ANGELES: 'Powers' star Sharlto Copley came on board for the upcoming second season of Netflix's hit series 'Russian Doll'.

According to 'Deadline', the Hollywood actor is the latest addition to the star-studded cast of season two that also features Annie Murphy and Carolyn Michelle Smith.

The series stars Natasha Lyonne as a New York woman (Nadia) who gets caught in an endless loop of attending her birthday party only to die and repeat the night over and over again.

Details about the sophomore season's storyline and character descriptions are still being kept under wraps.

Russian Doll's season one was created and executive produced by Lyonne alongside Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. It had dropped on the streaming platform in 2019 and was soon renewed for a season two. The show was also nominated for 13 'Emmy Awards' for its first season and won three.