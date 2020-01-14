Shameless .... renewed for 11th and final season
Los Angeles: Showtime has renewed its hit series 'Shameless' for the eleventh and final season.
The long-running show features actor William H Macy as a patriarch of a dysfunctional family, navigating life and love in Chicago's South Side.
It is based on a British original series of the same name that also ran for 11 seasons.
The US adaptation was developed by John Wells who has steered the dramedy for its entire run, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
"I'm unbelievably thankful for all of the years of support from (Showtime Entertainment president) Gary Levine and everyone at Showtime that's allowed us to make 'Shameless'," Wells said.
"It's been a fantastic experience and all of us in the cast and crew have had a wonderful time following the lives of Gallagher family and friends. It's been a pleasure," he added.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
'Happy that Saif's Tanhaji is being appreciated'14 Jan 2020 3:06 PM GMT
Kangana Ranaut 'brave enough' to face dacoits14 Jan 2020 3:05 PM GMT
Shameless .... renewed for 11th and final season14 Jan 2020 3:05 PM GMT
Tanhaji vs Chhapaak: A Congress versus BJP 'tax free' game14 Jan 2020 3:04 PM GMT
Women directors shut out from Oscar nominations 202014 Jan 2020 3:03 PM GMT