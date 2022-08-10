Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna's remark leaves internet fuming

Actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for his superhero character Shaktimaan and playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, is being slammed by social media users for a controversial statement about girls.

Mr Khanna runs a YouTube channel called Bheeshm International. Earlier this week, he posted a video titled "Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain?" (Do such girls lure you as well). In the clip, he stated, "Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe 'I want to have sex with you', wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai (girls who desire sex and ask for it are sex workers)"

"Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (Because a decent girl belonging to civilised society would never say such things)," Mr Khanna added.

People on the internet have taken offence to this particular comment. Netizens called out the actor for his views and called him "sexist".

One user wrote, "When Shakti and maan (respect) dono leaves you." Another said, "Amazing logic. I understand though, that no girl might have said this to him. So it's great for him to remain in this delusion for life."

A third said, "sorry shaktimaan, this time you're the one in the wrong here," while a fourth added, "Even illiterate people will laugh at him with this logic."

Mukesh Khanna was idolised by an entire generation of kids in the 90s.

Shaktimaan is said to be India's first superhero show, which aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. Mr Khanna played the famous superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath in it.