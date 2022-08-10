Shaktimaan actor Mukesh Khanna's remark leaves internet fuming
Actor Mukesh Khanna, famous for his superhero character Shaktimaan and playing the role of Bhishma Pitamah in Mahabharat, is being slammed by social media users for a controversial statement about girls.
Mr Khanna runs a YouTube channel called Bheeshm International. Earlier this week, he posted a video titled "Kya aapko bhi aisi ladkiya lubhati hain?" (Do such girls lure you as well). In the clip, he stated, "Koi bhi ladki agar kisi ladke ko kahe 'I want to have sex with you', wo ladki, ladki nahi hai, wo dhanda kar rahi hai (girls who desire sex and ask for it are sex workers)"
"Kyunki is tarah ki nirlaj baatein koi sabhya samaj ki ladki kabhi nahi karegi (Because a decent girl belonging to civilised society would never say such things)," Mr Khanna added.
People on the internet have taken offence to this particular comment. Netizens called out the actor for his views and called him "sexist".
One user wrote, "When Shakti and maan (respect) dono leaves you." Another said, "Amazing logic. I understand though, that no girl might have said this to him. So it's great for him to remain in this delusion for life."
A third said, "sorry shaktimaan, this time you're the one in the wrong here," while a fourth added, "Even illiterate people will laugh at him with this logic."
Mukesh Khanna was idolised by an entire generation of kids in the 90s.
Shaktimaan is said to be India's first superhero show, which aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 2005. Mr Khanna played the famous superhero and his alter ego Pandit Gangadhar Vidyadhar Mayadhar Omkarnath in it.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Two women buried alive as house collapses following landslide in11 Aug 2022 7:22 AM GMT
Asian shares track Wall Street gains on cooling inflation11 Aug 2022 7:15 AM GMT
CBI arrests TMC's Anubrata Mondal in cattle smuggling case11 Aug 2022 7:11 AM GMT
Bommai says talks regarding his replacement "baseless", hits out at...11 Aug 2022 7:07 AM GMT
Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: Two terrorists, 3 soldiers killed in...11 Aug 2022 7:00 AM GMT