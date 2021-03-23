Shahid thanks 'Jersey' team for 'the extra pressure'

Mumbai: Telugu hit film 'Jersey' recently received two National Awards and it has added 'extra pressure' on Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, who will be seen in the film's upcoming Hindi remake.

At the 67th National Film Awards in the language film category, the Nani-starrer film was declared the 'Best Telugu Feature Film'. It also won the award for 'Best Editing' for Naveen Nooli.

Kapoor, who will be seen playing the lead role in the Hindi version, took to 'Twitter' to congratulate the team.

"Huge congratulations to the entire team. Thanks for the extra pressure," he wrote.

Directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who also helmed the original, 'Jersey' chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.

Also starring Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, the movie is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.

The Hindi remake will hit theatres on November 5, 2021.